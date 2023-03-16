Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Developer buys books for Warwickshire primary school library for World Book Day

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the books to support Lighthorne Heath Primary School.

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT

A developer has provided new books to a Warwickshire primary school’s library to mark World Book Day.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the books to Lighthorne Heath Primary School.

Read More
Kenilworth Ukraine aid appeal is asking for specific medical items as 'situatio...
Most Popular
Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils celebrate receiving a donation of books for their school library from Taylor Wimpey on World Book Day. Picture supplied.
Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils celebrate receiving a donation of books for their school library from Taylor Wimpey on World Book Day. Picture supplied.
Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils celebrate receiving a donation of books for their school library from Taylor Wimpey on World Book Day. Picture supplied.

Jill Manley, associate headteacher at the school, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey on behalf of everyone at our school.

"We really appreciate the generous donation and we hope this will inspire our pupils to enjoy reading and boost their literacy levels.”

DeveloperWarwickshire