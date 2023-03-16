A developer has provided new books to a Warwickshire primary school’s library to mark World Book Day.
Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the books to Lighthorne Heath Primary School.
Jill Manley, associate headteacher at the school, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey on behalf of everyone at our school.
"We really appreciate the generous donation and we hope this will inspire our pupils to enjoy reading and boost their literacy levels.”