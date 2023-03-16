Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the books to support Lighthorne Heath Primary School.

A developer has provided new books to a Warwickshire primary school’s library to mark World Book Day.

Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils celebrate receiving a donation of books for their school library from Taylor Wimpey on World Book Day. Picture supplied.

Jill Manley, associate headteacher at the school, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey on behalf of everyone at our school.

