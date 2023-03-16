After speaking to humanitarian workers distributing supplies to the war-torn country Doug Leaf, the founder of Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth, has ‘pulled the team back together’ to launch another appeal.

Donations of specific medical supplies to be given to people in war-torn Ukraine are being requested by campaigners in Kenilworth.

After speaking to contacts in The Order of Malta humanitarian organisation who have distributing supplies in Ukraine Doug Leaf, the founder of Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth, has ‘pulled the team back together’ to launch another appeal.

Three drop-off points have been set up in the town where people can donate bandages, plasters, ibuprofen, cough syrups, antiseptic wipes, liquids and creams, Calpol, and burn treatment medication.

Doug Leaf, pictured with Judy Brook & Charlotte Vaughan of Kenilworth Books, is re-appealing for people to drop humanitarian items to The Kenilworth Aid for Ukraine campaign. Kenilworth Books will be one of the three drop-off points in the town. Credit: Mike Baker

Doug said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be brutal and attritional.

"Frontline troops are suffering horrendous injuries as are civilians – many of whom are women and children.

"Medical professionals are desperately short of key supplies so we are seeking further support from townspeople who can donate items which are essential to the cause.

"The success of our appeal last year was down to the incredible generosity and commitment of residents, businesses and volunteers from Kenilworth and beyond.

"We need them again.”

Drop offs can be made at The Engine in Mill End from 3pm onwards on Mondays through to Wednesdays, noon on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and from 11am onwards on Saturdays.

Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square will take donations from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.