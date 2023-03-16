Donations of specific medical supplies to be given to people in war-torn Ukraine are being requested by campaigners in Kenilworth.
After speaking to contacts in The Order of Malta humanitarian organisation who have distributing supplies in Ukraine Doug Leaf, the founder of Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth, has ‘pulled the team back together’ to launch another appeal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three drop-off points have been set up in the town where people can donate bandages, plasters, ibuprofen, cough syrups, antiseptic wipes, liquids and creams, Calpol, and burn treatment medication.
Doug said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be brutal and attritional.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Frontline troops are suffering horrendous injuries as are civilians – many of whom are women and children.
"Medical professionals are desperately short of key supplies so we are seeking further support from townspeople who can donate items which are essential to the cause.
"The success of our appeal last year was down to the incredible generosity and commitment of residents, businesses and volunteers from Kenilworth and beyond.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We need them again.”
Drop offs can be made at The Engine in Mill End from 3pm onwards on Mondays through to Wednesdays, noon on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and from 11am onwards on Saturdays.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square will take donations from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.
The Wyandotte Hotel will take donations from Monday to Sunday from 11am onwards.
Follow the appeal at Ukraine Aid Relief – Kenilworth on Facebook or email [email protected]