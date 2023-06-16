Developer withdraws application for controversial housing plan for land in Leamington

Residents living near the site of the proposed East Whitnash development and Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western had campaigned against the plans for years.

A developer has withdrawn its controversial planning application to build hundreds of homes on land in Leamington.

Last year, AC Lloyd had secured outline permission for the East Whitnash scheme for 200 new homes near Campion School’s playing field.

But the development was widely unpopular with residents living nearby who were concerned about the lack of infrastructure to go alongside the new builds and fears that the number of houses could eventually rise to as many as 500.

The East Whitnash site.

Recently, the plans were called in by the Secretary of State for Housing following a letter from Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western who, along with the residents, had campaigned against the plans since they were first revealed in 2015.

Mr Western said: “I am over the moon about this decision.

"It was always wrong and I am relieved for local residents that these deeply flawed plans have finally been withdrawn by the developers following the long-fought campaign by local residents against the East Whitnash development.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western campaigning against the East Whitnash development. Picture supplied.

“There were clearly real issues with the lack of infrastructure surrounding the development and it would have really impacted existing residents who rely on the already stretched local services.

"They all deserve an enormous amount of credit for their efforts and I’ve been proud to support them over the past eight years.