Developers appeal against council’s refusal to turn former Warwick car showroom into shops

An appeal has been made against a council’s decision to reject plans to turn a former car showroom in Warwick into shops.

The change of use application to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two units went before councillors at Warwick District Council’s planning committee in June.

Prior to this, the plans, which had been submitted in October 2023, had been scheduled to go before the committee twice before but each time the plans were withdrawn due to clarifications being needed from the developer.

The former Kia car dealership in Stratford Road in Warwick during September 2024. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents, it said one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience shop and the other would be occupied by a small business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff) and a motorcycle space.

There were also around 20 objections to the plans – including one from Warwick Town Council.

The plans were thrown out by councillors due to concerns about the lack of parking and the resulting impact this could have on neighbours to the site.

A month after this decision, the developer lodged an appeal in the hopes of getting the plans approved.

In the appeal statement, the developer said: "The single reason for refusal relies on the assertion that insufficient off-street parking is being provided on the appeal site and that this would be likely to lead to parking on the adjoining public highway causing inconvenience to other road users and harm to the amenity of nearby.

"This assertion was not substantiated by any systematic objective analysis during the life of the application that led to this appeal, including in the officer report to committee.”

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a new Kia dealership opened at a new location in Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site was put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1433.

