Dilapidated and damaged cottage in Warwick demolished without permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dilapidated and damaged cottage in Warwick has been demolished without planning permission.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted after the building, known as Spring Cottage off Birmingham Road, was knocked down.

In the planning documents it says work was done “due to urgent and compelling circumstances” – even stating the work also took into account public safety due to a string of break-ins to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retrospective planning application has been submitted after the building, known as Spring Cottage off Birmingham Road in Warwick, was knocked down. Photo by Google Streetview

The documents said: “The building had sustained irreversible damage prior to our client purchasing the site and was in a dilapidated state.

“The extent of deterioration had made restoration economically unfeasible.

“Significant structural instability and extensive damage had rendered the building unsafe and uninhabitable over the past few years, raising concerns about the potential for whole or partial collapse.

“Additionally, the client has noticed signs of multiple break-ins, indicating unauthorised entry by individuals. This situation not only endangers those who enter the premises but also raises significant public safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite attempts to secure the building with site hoarding, these incidents seem to continue.

“Given these urgent safety concerns and the impracticality of restoration, the decision was made to proceed with the demolition to eliminate the immediate hazards.”

So far four objections have been made to the application.

Reasons for objections includes concerns for potential wildlife living and near the building – especially bats and lack of ecological surveys.

Warwick Town Council said it had no objection to the application but added “it is regrettable and unfortunate that due process was not followed in the demolition of this property.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1007