Leamington pro boxer throws his weight behind fundraising campaign after break-in at boxing gym

Leamington’s professional boxer Danny Quartermaine has appealed for the community to pull together to support his local gym following a break-in which caused £10k of damage last month.

Quartermaine, who has pledged £1,000 towards the fundraising total, is backing a fundraising campaign following the break-in at Cleary’s community boxing gym in Whitnash in the early hours of July 28.

The 27-year-old IBF and WBO European super featherweight title holder has been coached at the gym since the age of 12 by owner Edwin Cleary, turning pro in 2019 after 90 amateur bouts.

Edwin Cleary and Danny Quartermaine at the gym. Photo supplied

He said: “When I first heard about the break in I didn’t believe it, as who in their right mind would want to do this to a community building.

"It has made me really very angry that someone would go to this much effort to break in and rob money from the gym, but then to persist to break and damage things in the gym, is beyond me.

“This is a place that creates a safe and good environment for kids growing up, allowing them to express themselves, learn discipline and also exercise at the same time.

“Being part of Cleary’s since the age of 10 has played a massive part in my life and just when the local community had got the gym facilities it deserved and the gym was thriving, this happened.

"It is now also putting a lot of strain on the gym to find ways of rectifying what has happened and to cover costs.

“I believe that Leamington as a community will all pull together to help out as it always does.

"Likewise with everyone involved with the club, with all the members, the boxers and the coaches.

“The gym has definitely taken a massive hit but I strongly believe we will overcome this, together.”

Edwin Cleary discovered the burglary, which happened between 4.30am and 5.30am, while opening for a regular kids’ class the next morning.

The intruder had stolen £200 from the vending machines but left £10,000 worth of damage in his wake.

All the locked internal doors had been kicked off their hinges and every locker and cupboard emptied and ransacked.

Edwin said: “I was shocked, disappointed disgusted and extremely angry when I first walked into the gym to prepare for our kids’ class to be confronted with the damage.

“Not every youngster who walks through those doors is going to be a champion. But I’ve always felt we can help young people, like the one who broke in on Sunday morning, to stay on the right path and to learn to respect others.

“Boxing gyms don’t charge a lot but are extremely expensive to run. Local boxing gyms all over the country bring communities together and, after what I’ve seen on the news in recent weeks, the UK needs more local gyms.

"We look after the kids no one else wants to, keep young people off the streets and the PlayStation and teach them to respect others.

“Once again the community, members, boxers and public have come together to offer help proving Cleary’s is a real community gym and we are here to stay. But we need it to continue.

“Also a message to that lad who broke in. Was it worth it?”

Edwin Cleary trained with Jack Turpin – younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional. Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’

Cleary’s Boxing Gym has produced some of Leamington’s and Great Britain’s finest fighters over the last 15 years, including Lewis Williams who won gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and super featherweight professional champion Danny Quartermaine.

The not-for-profit gym has welcomed up to 300 members since moving into its new £100k premises in Whitnash last September following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Facilities include three boxing rings (one championship size), a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge area, and showers and changing facilities.

To donate to the repairs go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kurt-canavan-3