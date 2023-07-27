The primeval beasts will be brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics, puppetry and SFX.

Hatton Adventure World will once again hosting its popular dinosaur event this summer.

It will be running until September 4, where the primeval beasts will be brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics, puppetry and SFX.

Hatton Adventure World will once again hosting its popular dinosaur event this summer. Photo supplied

The event will feature Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Ankylosaurus and Raptors.

Visitors will be able to get up close with the ‘baby dinosaurs’ as well as learning how to tame them with the Dino Rangers interactive shows including ‘Battle of the Beasts’.

There will also be dinosaur activities, meet and greets and a ‘Dino Dig’.

During the summer, Hatton Adventure World will also be offering a multi-pass, which aims to help parents with the cost-of-living crisis.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “Our ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ is always popular with children of all ages and this year it will be even bigger and better with more dinosaurs and state-of-the-art special effects.

"Plus, we have launched our special ‘Great Summer Season Adventure Multi-Pass’, our new inflation busting ticket.

"When everywhere else is increasing prices due to inflation, we are trying to bring them down and help families enjoy a fantastic value for money, and epic unforgettable Summer.”

The ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ event also includes full entry in to Hatton Adventure World.

