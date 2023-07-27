Restoration plans to turn historic Warwick buildings into homes given cash boost

In 2021, the council served a Compulsory Purchase Order for the site and later that year it submitted plans for the restoration of the buildings located on the historic site.

Restoration plans for some of Warwick’s most historic buildings have been given a boost thanks to two grants.

Funding of up to £138,838 has been received from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will support the development of designs and a historic interpretation programme for the Grade II listed Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford.

Funding has been granted towards plans to turn the medieval Leper Hospital site in the Saltisford area of Warwick into homes. Photo by Mike Baker

A further £40,000 has been given by Historic England, which has been earmarked to help specialist archaeological investigations on the site.

The St Michael’s Place regeneration project which is being led and part funded by Warwick District Council in partnership with the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust will see the former house and chapel carefully and sympathetically converted for residential use.

Councillor Chris King at Warwick District Council said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players, which will not only help us to rescue and conserve the legacy of these buildings but will also assist in sharing their fascinating history with our local community.

“The council is also grateful for the added support from Historic England which will allow us to discover even more about the significance of this historic site to the town of Warwick.”

West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust chair Sue Whitehouse added: “We are delighted with the support for St Michael’s Place by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England.

"This is an inspirational example of organisations working in partnership to find a solution to a complex and challenging historic building and site.

"This funding will help us to ensure that the Master’s House is removed from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register and have a secure future as new homes.”

In 2021, the council served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the site and later that year it submitted plans for the restoration of the buildings located on the historic site.

