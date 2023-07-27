Road works in Leamington will cause delays for motorists for about 11 days next month.
The northbound carriageway of Princes Drive from its junction with Myton Road to the recycling centre will be closed from July 31 to August 11 to enable ‘essential utility works’ being carried out on behalf of National Grid.
A diversionary route will be put in place in Myton Road, Banbury Road, Castle Bridge, Castle Hill, Smith Street, St Johns, Coten End, Emscote Road,Warwick New Road and Princes Drive.
To contact National Grid, Kier, call 01332 827008.
The area around Princes Drive in Leamington has been a hotspot for traffic chaos in recent times – most recently between January and March last year.
Regent Street in Leamington town centre, will also be closed between its junctions at Bedford Street and Park Street for a day on August 15 from 9am to 9pm.
This is to allow a production crew to film in the road.
A diversionary route will be put in place in Bedford Street, Warwick Street and Park Street.
Access will be maintained to frontages only for delivery vehicles and emergency services.
To contact Kimberlite Productions LTD call 07896 898955.