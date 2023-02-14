Directors at Warwick business sleep rough in Leamington to help raise thousands of pounds for homelessness charity

They smashed their first fundraising target and then went on to exceed their new one.

Directors at a Warwick-based business took to the streets of Leamington to raise thousands of pounds for a local charity and increase awareness about people sleeping rough this winter.

Adrian Clack, managing director of L&Q Estates, along with senior strategic land manager Natasha Brand, technical director Katherine Snell, associate land director Kathryn Hemingway and associate planning directors Sarah Griffiths and Stuart Field initially set a tally of £2,000 to reach for the Helping Hands’ Big Sleepout 2023.

From the left; Kathryn Hemingway, Katherine Snell, Adrian Clack, Sarah Griffiths, Natasha Brand, Stuart Field from L&Q Estates at the end of the Big Sleepout 2023. Photo supplied

But after reaching that amount with weeks to spare, the colleagues have already exceeded their new £6,000 target.

As well as sleeping in the grounds of All Saints Church in Leamington, the entire team at L&Q Estates has been raising money for charity by holding an office collection in lieu of the usual Secret Santa activities.

Adrian said it was the first time he had taken part in the Big Sleepout and it had provided a valuable insight into homelessness.

“Homelessness is a real problem throughout the UK and this was an opportunity to spend a night on the streets to get an insight into what homelessness really entails,” he said.

“It was a cold night but very heart warming and we all went through a wide range of emotions.

“There was a soup kitchen van to provide a hot meal and drinks before we started but I think one of the most striking aspects is that however cold we felt on Friday night, we knew we were going home on Saturday morning to a hot shower and breakfast.”

The aim of the Big Sleepout is to raise vital funds for homeless and vulnerable adults locally, to help people who have left their homes because of mental health issues, domestic abuse, relationship breakdowns and isolation as well as helping them start to acquire skills such as NVQs to try and get back into work and make positive contributions to the area.