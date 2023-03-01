Discount race day at Warwick Racecourse helps raise money for good causes

The event raised money for four local charities

A discount race day at Warwick Racecourse has helped raise money for four good causes.

On February 24, Warwick Racecourse held its annual ‘Fiver Friday’ event where adults could attend for £5.

The Mayors of Warwick, Whitnash and Leamington attended the event alongside Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Lewis Williams. Photo supplied

Molly Olly’s, Safeline, Warwickshire Search and Rescue and the LWS Nightshelter supported the day along with Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson.

Teams from the charities also provided free entertainment for children at the event.

Face painting, beat the buzzer and arts and crafts helped raise £1,883.19.

Alex said: “What a fantastic day we had the atmosphere was amazing.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Williams with the team from Safeline. Photo supplied

"The charities who supported us on the day were great and the fact we got the awareness of the charities out was just as important as raising money for them.

"We had the Mayors of Warwick, Leamington and Whitnash, as well as gold medallist Lewis Williams, who all came down to show support.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Vicky Hunt for allowing us to be apart and the racecourse for being amazing hosts. I really look forward to working together again in the future.

Thomas Williams, Warwick Racecourse general manager, said: “It is fantastic we can offer an affordable family day out during half term that is so well received, to try and inspire the next generation of racegoers.

The charities held activities on the day for the children at the event. Photo supplied

"We have seen continuous growth since then culminating with 4,282 in attendance on Friday.”

Alex is completing charity challenges throughout 2023 in aid of Safeline, LWS Nightshelter, Molly Olly’s, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, Warwickshire Pride and Evelyn’s gift.

To see what Alex is doing throughout the year go to: https://www.facebook.com/morrisonsleamingtonspacommunity