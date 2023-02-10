Fundraiser from Leamington Morrisons putting her best foot forward in aid of Warwick charity

This will the third time that Alex has done a walking challenge for the Warwick-based charity since 2020.

A fundraiser from the Morrisons store in Leamington will be taking on a walking challenge next month to help raise money for a Warwick-based charity.

On Friday March 3, Alex Pearson, who is community champion at the supermarket store, will be taking on her first challenge of 2023, along with her canine duo Archie and Chester.

Alex Pearson and her dogs Archie and Chester with Rachel Stevens, development coordinator at Safeline. Photo supplied

Alex will be walking 20 miles from Kenilworth to Stratford to help raise money for Safeline, which supports people who affected by sexual abuse.

In 2022, Alex completed a 13-mile walk for the charity and was accompanied by the former mayors of Leamington and Warwick and Stratford and raised £920.

This year Alex will be joined by the current mayors of Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and Stratford as well as the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

Alex is also being joined by Rachel Stevens, who is the Safeline development coordinator.

This will be Alex’s third walk for the charity since 2020.

Alex said she picked Safeline again because of the work they do in the community to support those affected by sexual abuse.

She said: “Me doing the walk is great, not just because we raise money for this amazing charity which is based in Warwick, but also to raise awareness for the charity.

"This year, I want to raise £500 for the charity. Then we will hopefully match fund it through Morrisons.