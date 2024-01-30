Discover the healing power of singing and art at new workshop in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People can discover the healing power of singing and art at a new workshop taking place in Leamington.

Led by experienced choir leader Claire Fowler, the 12-week Singing for Wellbeing Course course at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham in conjunction with the community interest company Arts Uplift offers a welcoming space for people seeking coping strategies and a boost in mental well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants will come together in a small group to sing familiar songs, regardless of their singing abilities.

A Singing For Well-being workshop

No prior singing experience is necessary, just a willingness to join in the fun and connect with others.

Following the workshops, participants will have the opportunity to socialise and support each other over refreshments.

The aim is to create a supportive environment where individuals can find joy in giving singing a go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Research has shown that singing in a group can significantly help tackle low mood, anxiety, and depression.

Through this course, participants will not only gain a better understanding of the benefits of singing for mental well-being but also gain confidence in singing in a group.

Breathing and singing techniques will be taught to enhance the experience.

Most of all it provides an opportunity for individuals to meet new people and have peer-to-peer support.

The workshops will take place every Friday from 1pm to 2.30 pm, starting on February 9.