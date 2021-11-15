DJ and frontline doctor who went to Warwick School releases debut single while touring with Fatboy Slim

Kishan Bodalia with Fatboy Slim.

A former Warwick School pupil who is now a frontline doctor has released his first single as a DJ and music producer after making a name for himself by playing records to help boost people's morale during lockdown.

Kishan Bodalia, 25, who works on the respiratory ward and in A&E at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, created the NHSessions livestream to lift the spirits of colleagues and the public.

He has since appeared on BBC Radio 1 and Sky News and is currently touring with famous DJ Fatboy Slim.

And on Friday (November 12) he released the track Calling for You.

He also recently signed a record deal with Smash the House.

Kishan said: "Early on during the pandemic I began to realise how morale was incredibly low across the board, among my colleagues but also for those stuck at home during lockdown.

"Myself and my colleagues were facing both physical and emotional challenges and so I launched ’NHSessions’ to lift spirits and celebrate the hard work of our frontline workers.

"It all started with a DJ set in my scrubs in my kitchen after a night-shift that I posted on Instagram, followed by performances from talented upcoming and established artists.

"Overnight NHSessions received strong support from the likes of Wayne Lineker, BBC Radio 1 DJs, KISS FM DJs, Julius Cowdrey (singer and previously in Made in Chelsea), Ryan Prescott (Coronation Street), Martin2Smoove (Eve’s tour DJ), DJ Cuppy, Disciples and many others.

"It was having an amazing impact around the world, I was overwhelmed by the support and energy behind NHSessions so I kept going.