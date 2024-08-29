Do you remember the Lights of Leamington? Here's how you can help with the community project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you remember the Lights of Leamington? A new history project is looking to record and preserve the stories and memorabilia from the festival and organisers are looking for the public’s help.

Leamington’s Whittle Productions CIC have announced that it has been awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for a new oral history project called ‘Switched on Stories’.

This will record and preserve the stories and memorabilia from the iconic Lights of Leamington Festival which took place in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961.

David Clargo and Carole Sleight outside Jephson Gardens. Photo supplied

To achieve this, Whittle Productions is inviting anyone who remembers this festival to participate in two community open days that are being held to gather, share and save the heritage by gathering people’s stories and memorabilia from the original Lights of Leamington.

The open days will take place on Saturday, September 7, at Dormer Conference Centre, and Saturday, September 14, at All Saints’ Parish Church as part of the Leamington History Group’s Heritage Open Day.

Organisers said that both events are free to drop into and will run from 10am to 4pm and are both in accessible venues.

Material selected from these events will be used to help create a story archive, which will have a permanent home in the Warwickshire County Records Office, an outdoor and indoor exhibition, film, website, podcasts and community information pamphlet.

Jephson Gardens Gateway. Photo by Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum

Carole Sleight and David Clargo of Whittle Productions said: “We are delighted to receive support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Players as it’s a unique opportunity to unearth and document the stories and souvenirs surrounding this much cherished festival and create a legacy for Leamington.”

Whittle Productions hope people will speak to their families and friends, look through old boxes of photos and films and reflect on a festival that was said to have rivalled the Blackpool Illuminations.

Organisers said the original Lights of Leamington featured trees illuminated in a rainbow of colours, magical animal installations, fairy tale characters, music, dancing, and spectacular firework displays that attracted crowds from across the West Midlands.

Carole Sleight and David Clargo added: “Without funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, these precious stories and cultural heritage might have been lost.

Jephson Gardens flower beds. Photo by Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum.

"Now, thanks to this Heritage Grant, and the support we have received from UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, Leamington Town Council and many others, the details of this local creative and cultural festival can be collated and shared with future generations.

“This will all be presented in February 2025 alongside a new Lights of Leamington inspired community-focused lights festival currently in development.

“So please join in shining a light on this significant festival and help create a lasting legacy for the future.”

For more information about the open days, the history of the project and to sign up to the Lights of Leamington email updated go to: www.lightsofleamington.co.uk

To have an informal discussion with one of the project team, submit information or items to the project or to volunteer at the workshops email: [email protected], or call Carole Sleight on 07768 617081.