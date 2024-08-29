Dozens of historical buildings in Warwick district will be opening their doors for free for Heritage Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of buildings in the Warwick district, some of which are not normally accessible to the public, will be opening their doors for free next month for Heritage Open Days.

Running from September 6 to 15, Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and over the ten days there will be more than 40 local venues taking part.

During the festival visitors will get a chance to visit the oldest tennis club in the world, the church where JRR Tolkien was married, the ancient location where Guy of Warwick lived and died as a hermit or a historical site dating back to the Knight’s Templars.

Pictured in the Beauchamp Chapel inside St Mary's Church in Warwick: Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard, Cllr Rob Margrave and Church Warden John Luxton. Photo supplied

There is also the opportunity to join a variety of themed guided walks around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Many of the district’s churches will also be open.

Other local attractions including the Lord Leycester, Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton, Hill Close Gardens and Bagot’s Castle will be offering free admission at limited times.

Among the venues taking part is St Mary’s Church in Warwick, where visitors can tour the tower and see the Victorian ringing room and bells for the first time in two years following its closure for a multi-million pound restoration.

The Rector of St Mary’s Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard said: “We are delighted to have all areas of our beautiful church fully open for Heritage Open Days, there’s not only the tower with its magnificent views, but also gems such as the Beauchamp Chapel which will be celebrating its 550th anniversary next year.

"It’s a real treasure trove for local people of all ages.”

The Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Rob Margrave added: “The council is proud to support and coordinate the district’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival.

"This year there are more opportunities than ever for people to explore and find out more about our area’s deep-rooted history and culture and best of all it’s all for free.”

“Once again we would like to extend our thanks to the large number of volunteers who have given up their time to organise the fantastic range of activities taking place, with their combined efforts making our district’s open days amongst the best and most extensive in the country.”

A guide listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from libraries and visitor information centres.

Further information is available on the Heritage Open Days and Warwick District Council websites.