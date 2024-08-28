Remember milk in bottles or dinner money in brown envelopes? Warwickshire libraries to host displays old school days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you have school milk in little glass bottles or take your dinner money into school in a small brown envelope? Libraries across Warwickshire will be hosting displays based on ‘going to school in the county throughout the years’.

As part of the Heritage Open Days, education will be the theme of displays in libraries from September 6, featuring photographs of school building and information on what school and college life was like in the past.

All displays will be different to reflect the library’s local area and residents are welcome to share their own memories of going to school in Warwickshire via reminiscence forms.

Libraries are keen to collect memories from all ages so if anyone has something to share, either memories or photographs, they should get in touch with the library.

Alcester, Bedworth, Coleshill, Kenilworth and Southam libraries will have small displays which may include newspaper articles, photographs, and other material.

Other libraries including Atherstone, Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford will have larger displays. These will be advertised on the Heritage Open Days website.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Each year, in September, we create displays from our collections to highlight some of our key resources.

"We are hoping that customers will enjoy reminiscing, finding out something new, or helping us to put names to some of the people we haven’t been able to identify in the photographs.”

The displays can be seen in the above libraries until the end of September, and a larger display featuring boards from a wider area will be touring around all county-run libraries next year.

For information about library opening times go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

More information about Heritage Open Days can be found at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/