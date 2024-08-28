Pair of vases showcasing Warwickshire landmarks - including Warwick Castle - estimated to sell for thousands of pounds
The vases or beakers depict a series of historical landmarks including those in Stratford, Warwick and Kenilworth.
The pieces are due to go up for auction in Moreton in Marsh on Friday September 6 with Kinghams Auctioneers.
Speaking about the vases, Matthew Lafite, associate director of Kinghams Auctioneers said: “The enamel vignettes exhibit local Warwickshire-related landmarks, including the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Kenilworth, and Warwick Castle.
"In over 20 years in the business, I’ve never known pieces like it”.
The vases were made by renowned goldsmiths and silversmiths Elkington and Company, and are fully hallmarked for Birmingham 1888.
It is believed the items were made by Frederick Elkington as part of his firm’s offering of fine wares displayed at the Glasgow International Exhibition in 1888.
Matthew added: “These pieces are so good. The method of construction, painstaking decoration, and level of fine detail in the enamel, it is no surprise there may be a link with an International Exhibition.”
Kinghams Auctioneers have estimated that the vases will fetch between £4,000 and £6,000.
The vases will feature as a lot in Kinghams upcoming Silver and Objects of Vertu sale, to be held at the firm’s Moreton-in-Marsh headquarters at Cotswold Business Village, in London Road on September 6.
For more information, contact Matthew Lafite on 01608 695695 or email: [email protected].
For more information about the auction and additional lots go to: https://www.kinghamsauctioneers.com/