Pair of vases showcasing Warwickshire landmarks - including Warwick Castle - estimated to sell for thousands of pounds

By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pair of silver and enamel vases showcasing Warwickshire and Shakespeare-related landmarks are due to go up for auction next week.

The vases or beakers depict a series of historical landmarks including those in Stratford, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Read More
Residents asked for views on Warwick's historic Leper Hospital site

The pieces are due to go up for auction in Moreton in Marsh on Friday September 6 with Kinghams Auctioneers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A pair of silver and enamel vases showcasing important Warwickshire landmarks, will be going up for auction. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers LtdA pair of silver and enamel vases showcasing important Warwickshire landmarks, will be going up for auction. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers Ltd
A pair of silver and enamel vases showcasing important Warwickshire landmarks, will be going up for auction. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers Ltd

Speaking about the vases, Matthew Lafite, associate director of Kinghams Auctioneers said: “The enamel vignettes exhibit local Warwickshire-related landmarks, including the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Kenilworth, and Warwick Castle.

"In over 20 years in the business, I’ve never known pieces like it”.

The vases were made by renowned goldsmiths and silversmiths Elkington and Company, and are fully hallmarked for Birmingham 1888.

It is believed the items were made by Frederick Elkington as part of his firm’s offering of fine wares displayed at the Glasgow International Exhibition in 1888.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Image of the polychrome enamel vignette depicting a view of Warwick Castle, with River Avon in the foreground. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers LtdImage of the polychrome enamel vignette depicting a view of Warwick Castle, with River Avon in the foreground. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers Ltd
Image of the polychrome enamel vignette depicting a view of Warwick Castle, with River Avon in the foreground. Photo by Kinghams Auctioneers & Valuers Ltd

Matthew added: “These pieces are so good. The method of construction, painstaking decoration, and level of fine detail in the enamel, it is no surprise there may be a link with an International Exhibition.”

Kinghams Auctioneers have estimated that the vases will fetch between £4,000 and £6,000.

The vases will feature as a lot in Kinghams upcoming Silver and Objects of Vertu sale, to be held at the firm’s Moreton-in-Marsh headquarters at Cotswold Business Village, in London Road on September 6.

For more information, contact Matthew Lafite on 01608 695695 or email: [email protected].

For more information about the auction and additional lots go to: https://www.kinghamsauctioneers.com/

Related topics:ShakespeareWarwickshire