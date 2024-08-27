Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being asked for their views on Warwick's historic Leper Hospital site.

The team behind the project that will see the restoration of the Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford, is asking for the views of the public on the future interpretation of the historic site.

West Midlands Historic Building Trust is working with Warwick District Council to "sympathetically redevelop” the two remaining buildings as homes, but the teams also want to “ensure that the history and significance of the scheduled ancient monument, previously the Saltisford Leper Hospital is easy to access by all”.

Councillor Chris King, portfolio holder for place at Warwick District Council said: “Dating back to 1275 St Michael’s is one of only three remaining leper hospital sites in the country, it is therefore vitally important that its history is preserved for future generations.

"I therefore encourage local people have their say on how this can be achieved by taking part in the WMHBT survey.”

The St Michael’s Place survey can be completed online by visiting St Michael's Place Consultation Survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L3MPLLV

Residents can also learn more about the plans for the Master’s House and St Micheal’s Chapel at an information event which will be held at the Saltisford Canal Centre in Budbrooke Road, from 1.30pm to 4pm on September 12 as part of the district’s Heritage Open Days festival.

The St Michael’s Place project was awarded £40,000 by Historic England in 2023 to facilitate the specialist archaeological investigations on the site.

Further funding of £138,838 has been given by players of the National Lottery to support the development of the historic interpretation programme.

In 2021, the council served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the site and later that year, submitted plans for the restoration of the buildings located on the historic site.

In September 2021, a Planning Inspector confirmed the CPO by the council.