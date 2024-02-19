Doctor at Warwickshire hospice charity taking on mammoth marathon challenge - totalling more than 600 miles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist doctor at a Warwickshire hospice group will be taking on a mammoth marathon challenge this year – totalling more than 600 miles.

Nicky Baker, who works at The Myton Hospices, will be taking on the Manchester Marathon and the Amsterdam Marathon – while also virtually running the distance between these cities - totalling 629 miles.

Named ‘More than a Marathon’, Nicky is raising funds and awareness for the hospices.

Nicky has two decades of experience in hospice and palliative care, and has spent the last three years at Myton.

Nicky said: “As a doctor at The Myton Hospices I know only too well the importance of the care they provide.

"It is a privilege to be part of such an amazing team and be able to play a small role in the work of the hospice to enhance the lives of so many people, at a time when it is needed most.

“Every time I put my trainers on and enjoy a run it reminds me how lucky I am to be able to do just that.

"So why not set myself a challenge that combines the two things I am most passionate about promoting – palliative care and running – it can only be a win win for everyone.”

Nicky will take on the Manchester Marathon on April 14, virtually run 629 miles from Manchester to Amsterdam and then run the Amsterdam Marathon on October 20.

Nicky is hoping to raise £5,000 from her challenge, which could fund the running cost of Myton’s Inpatient Unit at Coventry Myton Hospice for one day.

Nicky added: “I know the value that palliative care and Myton give to our local community.

"Last year, we supported more than 1,700 people and their families in our three hospices, via our patient and family support services, and in the community through our Myton at Home service.

"The work we do is truly amazing.”

A spokesperson from Myton Hospices said: “Everyone at Myton is amazed by Nicky and her incredible challenge and we hope the local community rallies behind her.

"We are proud of her commitment to raising both awareness and funds for Myton and palliative care and are extremely lucky to have her on their team.”