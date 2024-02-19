Watch timelapse video of huge HS2 viaduct section being moved over Warwickshire motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HS2 has moved the first huge viaduct section into place over the motorway network in Warwickshire, marking a milestone for the project’s Delta Junction as the project reaches peak construction in the region.

Contractors working for HS2 have used a specialist push-pull technique to move the 84-metre, 300 tonne steel viaduct section into place over the westbound link road between the M6 and M42 near Coleshill.

This is the first of two moves to install the deck for HS2’s ‘East Link Viaduct’, which is part of the triangular Delta Junction.

Halfway through moving the 84 metre steel deck into place. Image courtesy of HS2 Ltd.

The second operation in April will create the full 158-metre long composite deck over both westbound and eastbound motorway link roads. Further work, including in-situ concrete deck works and parapets installation will be undertaken to complete the structure.

It was delivered by specialist steelwork company Victor Buyck Steel Construction (VBSC), working for HS2’s main works contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI .

Using a push-pull jacking system which gives greater flexibility during the launch operation, it was the first time VBSC have used their specially designed technique in the UK.

The 84 metre viaduct section moved over the westbound link road. Photo courtesy of HS2 Ltd

The team completed the move ahead of schedule in a total of 11.5 hours during a weekend closure of the motorway link roads.

Working with National Highways, the roads were re-opened at 2.35am on Sunday (February 18).

Before the end of this year, a similar two-stage operation will move the identical ‘West Link Viaduct’, which runs parallel to the East Link Viaduct.

This section of the triangular Delta Junction enables high-speed trains to travel between London, Interchange Station in Solihull and Birmingham Curzon Street Station.

Stephen Powell, Head of Delivery - Area North at HS2 Ltd said: “Building the East Link Viaduct in the Delta Junction is not only a key milestone for the HS2 project in the Midlands but is also critical to our earthworks mass haul strategy to keep construction traffic off the local roads.