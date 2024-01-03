Doctor from Warwick creates online shop to provide gift options without breaking the bank

She is also an author – with one of her books being called ‘Money and Mental Wellbeing’.

A doctor from Warwick has created an online shop to help provide gift options without breaking the bank.

As the author of the book, ‘Money and Mental Wellbeing’, Dr Afiniki Akanet, known as Niki, says she has been reflecting on how some people end up spending so much money on things they cannot really afford, for people who do not really need them, just because they feel the need to give great presents at Christmas.

As a GP with a special interest in mental health, she says she has also seen many times how such actions contribute to stress and poor mental health when finances are not managed well.

In response to this, she has has created a new online shop called ‘Living Hope’ to provide options for people looking to be generous without breaking the bank.

As a lover of words and scripture, the author is offering several gifts and items that can give ‘daily inspiration and encouragement’.

She said: “My vision is to see people be the best they can be and live happier lives through intentional living, wisdom, hope and inspiration from timeless words.”

Niki said items will be added regularly to the website, with discounts (such as free delivery) offered to subscribers from time to time.

She said the closure of several Christian bookstores has also led to the addition of Christian gifts on the website.