Dog rescue charity trustee from Leamington celebrates major milestone for the cause

An animal lover who runs a charity helping street dogs and cats is celebrating reaching a huge milestone.

Laura Kearns is trustee of Lucas Helps Dogs – a small charity ran by two friends who organise spay, neuter and rabies vaccination clinics.

The pair are celebrating after sterilising their 1,000th animal and vaccinating the same number against rabies in Sri Lanka.

Laura, communications consultant at Leamington-based R&Co Communications and former editor of the Leamington Observer, first visited the country in 2018, but was left devastated at the plight of animals living on the streets.

Laura Kearns, trustee of Lucas Helps Dogs, with one of the rescued animals. Picture supplied.

Following this she joined forces with Alena Warburton, who founded Lucas Helps Dogs – named after her late pet – to support the millions of street dogs and cats in Sri Lanka.

The duo run the charity alongside their full-time jobs.

To date it has sterilised 1,024 animals, vaccinated 1,000, carried out 126 emergency treatments and 576 skin treatments.

The charity has also found homes in Sri Lanka and the UK for seven dogs and cats, provided some 20,000 meals on regular feeding rounds and also works to educate locals in animal welfare.

Lucas Helps Dogs is currently focusing its efforts in an area on the south coast called Hikkaduwa, where it works alongside a small team of locals along with temples and schools.

Laura, who lives with her partner and their Sri Lankan rescue dog, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to reach this milestone, which will save tens

of thousands of puppies and kittens from being born into a life of misery on the streets.

“Every day animals in Sri Lanka face dangerous roads, disease, and a struggle to find food, water and a safe place to sleep.

“But this figure is just the start.

"In Hikkaduwa there has been a huge improvement in the health of dogs and cats.

"We have even had regular tourists and locals contact us to say how much better the situation in our area is.”

Now the team is looking to help even more animals in need by venturing to a second location, where Laura said the dogs are in the worst

condition she had ever seen.

Laura, Alena and a volunteer are self-funding a trip to Sri Lanka at the end of March to organise and help undertake the work.

The 36-year-old added: “The last time we were in Sri Lanka we visited a remote area called Udawalawe.

"We were absolutely devastated at the number of dogs at the side of the road, with horrendous injuries, severely underweight and completely bald due to a painful skin condition called mange.

“The nearest vets are more than two hours away, and no one is working in this area to care for the dogs and cats.

“We are continuing our work in Hikkaduwa, but plan to also visit this second location to carry out first aid and skin treatments, with a view to also establishing a sterilisation, vaccination and education programme here.”

And while Laura, Alena and a small team of volunteers raise as much money as possible by selling handmade leads, collars and treats at local fairs, they are also calling on others to show their support.

She added: “We completely fund transport, travel and all other costs ourselves and ensure all the money we raise goes to helping the dogs and cats.

Funds are always tight and we spend nearly every weekend at festivals and fairs up and down the country raising awareness about what we do and the plight of street animals in Sri Lanka.

“Please consider supporting us.

"Any amount goes a huge way and helps us to help the animals.”

Visit www.lucashelpsdogs.com for more information or to donate.

Follow @lucashelpsdogs on Instagram for updates.