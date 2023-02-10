Dogfest - the festival for dog lovers - is returning to south Warwickshire this year

The event will take place over two days.

A festival for dog lovers will be returning to a south Warwickshire venue later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Established in 2014, by events company Touchpoint Live Media, DogFest has been created by dog-lovers, especially for dog-lovers.

A previous Dogfest event. Photo supplied by Dogfest

It will be coming to Ragley Hall on June 10 and June 11.

The event has been described as ‘the ultimate dog’s day out’ with have-a-go activities, a dog show with nine categories to enter and a ‘Big Dog Walk’ around the estate grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be dog displays and canine experts on hand with advice and training tips as well as stalls, festival food and drink.

Some celebrity guests will also be attending. Last year, guests included Blue Peter's Matt Baker, ITV's resident vet Dr Scott Miller, and Britain's Got Talent finalist Lucy Heath (with her five dancing dogs).

A previous Dogfest event. Photo supplied by Dogfest

The event runs from 9.30am to 5pm on both days.

Advertisement

Advertisement