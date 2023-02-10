Farming network and council will plant thousands of trees across Warwick district

Warwick District Council has organised the supply of more than 6,000 trees to farms in the area with the support of Arden Farm Wildlife Network, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, and the Heart of England Forest.

Thousands of new trees and hedgerows are set to be planted across Warwick district as part of a new partnership with the farming community.

Warwick District Council has organised the supply of more than 6,000 trees to farms in the area with the support of Arden Farm Wildlife Network, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, and the Heart of England Forest.

The first packs of saplings, delivered in December, are being planted across the twelve farms taking part in the initiative.

Pictured at Grounds Farm: Kenilworth: Paul Garrison – Warwick District Council, Project Manager, Cllr Alan Rhead – Warwick District Council, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Sally Eadon – Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Henry Lucas – Farmer, Amy Bambridge – Heart of England Forest, Site Delivery Officer, Zoe Bell – Arden Farm Wildlife Network (AFWN) Facilitator.

The trees will be used to fill gaps in hedgerows and create new woodland areas.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Councillor Alan Rhead said: “We are thrilled to be part of this project which will give a huge boost to our tree planting ambitions and also help to improve biodiversity, provide new habitats for wildlife, capture carbon as well as assisting members of our farming community.

"We very much hope that this initiative will go from strength to strength as we encourage more landowners to join the network.”

The project is one of several to be undertaken during the current tree planting season - November 2022 to March 2023 - as part of Warwick District Council’s goal to enable the planting of 160,000 trees in Warwick District by 2030 -one for every resident.

It is supported by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Arden Farm Wildlife Network, which brings together like-minded farmers to share best practice on how to improve their farm for wildlife whilst maintaining a productive operation.

Lucy Hawker, Dunsmore living landscape scheme manager at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This is a fabulous way for the council to support local farmers to improve their land for wildlife by increasing tree cover and restoring vital hedgerow connections across the landscape. I’d urge landowners across the district to take part and help make more space for nature.”