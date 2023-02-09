Police respond to reports of intimidating behaviour towards contractors working on Leamington cycle trails

Warwick District Council has said “the actions of a vocal minority who are seeking to intimidate contractors working to create the Newbold Comyn cycle trails, has caused personal concern and undue stress”.

Warwickshire Police have been called to deal with reported threatening behaviour and intimidation towards contractors working on cycle trails at Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

Work began late last year on the controversial project to turn a large part of the former golf course at Newbold Comyn into trails for cyclists and is expected to be completed by the summer.

Some campaigners say that the work is causing destruction to a much-loved green space in town and the work is going beyond what was promised by Warwick District Council (WDC). But WDC said the plans are on track – and has released a statement to report that some of those working on the trails have suffered intimidating behaviour by those opposed to the scheme.

Part of the Cycle Trails under construction at Newbold Comyn. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

The authority’s leader Cllr Andrew Day said: “The actions of a vocal minority who are seeking to intimidate our contractors working to create the Newbold Comyn cycle trails, has caused personal concern and undue stress.

“It saddens me that some feel it is appropriate to take matters into their own hands, and to resort to unlawful actions in an attempt to impose their will against the wishes of the wider community.

"This behaviour is unwarranted and wholly unacceptable.

“Our contractors and staff should be free to carry out their duties unfettered, without fear or intimidation.”

“To accuse our contractors of wrongdoing and to seek to personally intimidate them when going out about their business, is of serious concern.

"I would like to thank officers from Warwickshire Police for their swift response in dealing with this matter and for confirming that immediate action will be taken should this unacceptable behaviour reoccur.”

"I can assure residents that the attempt by a vocal minority to intimidate our contractors and council officers will not divert efforts to implement the agreed Newbold Comyn Masterplan in full, for the benefit of all.”

Campaigners have previously told the Courier and Weekly News that many objections to the controversial scheme on a section of the former golf course area of the Comyn were “totally ignored” by the landowner and project leader (WDC).