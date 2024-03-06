Dogs Trust Kenilworth appeals for home for mums left behind ahead of Mother's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is searching for homes for two mums who are still awaiting new homes after watching their puppies head off to their forever families.

Three-year-old Caucasian Shepherd Dog, Sparkle, and five-year-old Italian Cane Corso, Ginger, both arrived at the centre in Honiley with their puppies in November 2023.

Sparkle had recently given birth to five puppies while Ginger was a new mum to six puppies.

The charity has little information on the history of either dog or their puppies.

While all but one of the puppies have now gone on to be rehomed, Sparkle and Ginger are still waiting for families and a sofa to call their own.Sparkle did not have the best start to life and does not have much experience with living in a home so Dogs Trust is looking for a patient family who can take it at her pace and let her find her paws.

Ideally, this would be in a peaceful and ideally rural home where there isn't too much outside noise or hustle and bustle.

Sparkle could live with children over the age of 11 and she could share her new home with another dog.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is also caring for Ginger, and while very little is known about her life before she arrived at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, since being in at the rehoming centre, Ginger has really blossomed in confidence and has shown staff what a wonderful lady she is.

As she is not a fan of other dogs, Ginger is looking for a home all to herself with access to lots of peaceful quiet walks.

Ginger must have her own safe and secure garden, without any neighbouring dogs, where she can play and sniff in peace and quiet.

If you think you can offer Sparkle or Ginger the homes they deserve, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth to find out more.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth: “Despite having a tricky start to motherhood, these two lovely ladies both did an amazing job taking care of their puppies in their first few weeks of life; we are all so proud of them.

"But while their puppies have now moved on to their forever homes, Sparkle and Ginger are still looking for homes of their own.

“Ginger is such a gorgeous girl. Sadly, we don’t know much about her history, but what we do know is she loves her favourite people, and she often forgets she isn’t a lapdog.

"Ginger will need some help settling into her new home and may need support with things such as housetraining and learning how to relax on her own.

“Gentle giant Sparkle has also said goodbye to her puppies and is now looking for a sofa to call her own. She loves other dogs and is a friend to everyone.

"As she is such a big girl, Sparkle's new family will need to carefully research the breed or have experience of giant, long coated breeds.”