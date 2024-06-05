Dogs Trust Kenilworth celebrates ‘outstanding’ volunteer in build up to national event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is highlighting the efforts of one of its ‘outstanding’ volunteers in the build up to a national event

During Volunteers Week (June 3 to 9) and in the build-up to The Big Help Out 2024,The Honiley-based dog rehoming centre has paid tribute to Deb Shaw, who “has gone above and beyond” to support the cause after she joined the team in September 2022.

After adopting her own pup Dennis from Dogs Trust in 2016, Deb’s volunteer journey began when she joined as a kennel assistant, helping the charity by doing laundry, washing up bowls and toys, preparing feeds, and spending time with new dogs to get to know them and settle in ahead of finding new homes.

But Deb’s enthusiasm does not stop there.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth volunteer Debs Shaw has now become best buds with Yogi Bear, a Presa Canario, who has been with the centre for over 800 days and is searching for a home.

Her commitment to the centre and reliability as a volunteer has allowed her to receive training to care for the dogs at the rehoming centre who need a bit more support.

These dogs are often ‘underdogs’, the name given to those dogs who have spent over six months in the care of the charity and may need extra help with health or behaviour issues.

Debs’ support in this role has helped staff across the whole centre, and her volunteering has directly supported the rehoming of a number of dogs, including Border Collie called Melba and a crossbreed called Buster.

As a ‘good luck charm’, Debs has now become best buds with Yogi Bear, a Presa Canario who has been with the centre for more than 800 days and is searching for a home.

She also supports the Home from Home team, who look after volunteer fosterers who provide temporary homes for dogs in the charity’s care. Debs helps fosterers get all the support they need, always being just a phone call away.

Amy Hayes, Volunteer Coordinator at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “Having an outstanding volunteer like Debs has been invaluable to our team.

"We’re incredibly grateful for Debs and all our volunteers who take the time out of their busy lives to help the dogs in our care.

"Seeing volunteers who go above and beyond for our team, and the dogs we look after, is amazing.”