Leamington couple search for their dream holiday home on a Place in the Sun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington couple have been shown searching for their dream holiday home on a national television show today.

Paul and Lizzie Barrett appeared on A Place in the Sun on Channel 4 where presenter Ben Hillman showed them around five properties in Paphos, Cyprus – which is their favourite holiday destination.

With a budget of £125,000 they were looking for the perfect place that would suit them, their five children and their ten grandchildren.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...