Leamington couple search for their dream holiday home on a Place in the Sun

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 17:41 BST
A Leamington couple have been shown searching for their dream holiday home on a national television show today.

Paul and Lizzie Barrett appeared on A Place in the Sun on Channel 4 where presenter Ben Hillman showed them around five properties in Paphos, Cyprus – which is their favourite holiday destination.

With a budget of £125,000 they were looking for the perfect place that would suit them, their five children and their ten grandchildren.

