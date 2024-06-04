Leamington couple search for their dream holiday home on a Place in the Sun
A Leamington couple have been shown searching for their dream holiday home on a national television show today.
Paul and Lizzie Barrett appeared on A Place in the Sun on Channel 4 where presenter Ben Hillman showed them around five properties in Paphos, Cyprus – which is their favourite holiday destination.
With a budget of £125,000 they were looking for the perfect place that would suit them, their five children and their ten grandchildren.
For more information about the programme visit https://www.aplaceinthesun.com/tv-show