What is going on with this part of the pavement in Leamington town centre?

Concerns have been raised about a section of the pavement on The Parade in Leamington which is fenced off making passing it very narrow for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

The Leamington Courier recently reported that resident Kevin Long was appealing for others to help him in his campaign to try to make the pavements on the town’s main shopping street safer for pedestrians.

For the last seven years, Kevin had been contacting councillors at various levels of local government and MP Matt Western but said he had not got very far in trying to improve the state of the pavements.

In response to this, a fellow resident Charles Essex has contacted us to highlight that a section of pavement by the La Coppola restaurant in The Parade “has been fenced off for months”.

This part of the pavement in The Parade, Leamington, has been fenced off for weeks. Picture supplied,

Mr Essex said: “That busy section of pavement is narrowed yet repairs seem to have ground to a halt.

"There has been no alteration or visible work for many weeks.

"It is perhaps a triumph of hope over experience to expect someone from either [Warwickshire County Council or Warwick District Council] to respond.

"They seem to adopt the ‘House of Windsor policy’ of never apologise, never explain.”

Warwickshire County Council’s highways team, which is responsible for the pavements on the Parade, has said: “The barriers on the footpath at the top of The Parade in Leamington are protecting a section of footway that has sunken following essential National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) works.