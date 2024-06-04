Video: the large sinkhole which will lead to suburban road closure in Leamington
The sinkhole opened up on one side of the busy suburban road near the bollards at Epsom Road on Sunday May 26.
A small part of the road, which is a main route through that part of Lillington, was closed to vehicles travelling in both directions for a short time while Warwickshire County Council’s highway maintenance staff set up temporary lights.
Since then, concerns have been raised that the hole will get bigger and stretch across to the other side of the road meaning it would be unpassable for motorists travelling either up or down the hill.
Speaking yesterday (Monday June 3) a county council spokesman said: “Our works Crew should be on site tomorrow to start the repairs on this, with the road being closed during the works for a duration of up to three days.”
The work should be completed on Thursday (June 6).