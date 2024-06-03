Section of Leamington road will be closed while council repairs large sinkhole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Repairs to a Leamington road, where a large sinkhole has opened up, will start tomorrow (Tuesday June 4) and last for three days.

The sinkhole opened up on one side of the road in Valley Road near the bollards at Epsom Road on Sunday May 26.

A small part of the road, which is a main route through that part of Lillington, was closed to vehicles travelling in both directions for a short time while Warwickshire County Council’s highway maintenance staff set up temporary lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary lights have been put up in Valley Road where a large sinkhole opened up on one side of the road about a week ago.

Since then, concerns have been raised that the hole will get bigger and stretch across to the other side of the road meaning it is unpassable for motorists travelling either up or down the hill.

A county council spokesman said: “Our works Crew should be on site tomorrow to start the repairs on this, with the road being closed during the works for a duration of up to three days.”