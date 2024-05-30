Large sinkhole in suburban Leamington road is a dangerous hazard to motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large sinkhole in a busy suburban road in Leamington is becoming more dangerous for motorists as the days go by without sufficient repair works taking place

Valley Road resident Keith Sidgwick said the sinkhole opened up in the road near the bollards at Epsom Road on Sunday and, while works have taken place in an attempt to fill it in, the hole has since got bigger.

He said: “There are temporary lights up but the problem is that the hole stretches across the middle of the road and a lot of double decker buses come up and down that way.

