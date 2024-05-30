Large sinkhole in suburban Leamington road is a dangerous hazard to motorists

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th May 2024, 19:20 BST
A large sinkhole in a busy suburban road in Leamington is becoming more dangerous for motorists as the days go by without sufficient repair works taking place

Valley Road resident Keith Sidgwick said the sinkhole opened up in the road near the bollards at Epsom Road on Sunday and, while works have taken place in an attempt to fill it in, the hole has since got bigger.

He said: “There are temporary lights up but the problem is that the hole stretches across the middle of the road and a lot of double decker buses come up and down that way.

"I’ve contacted Highways, but they weren’t around and when I spoke to the police, they were very helpful and concerned but it needs to be fixed soon otherwise there’s going to be a serious accident.”