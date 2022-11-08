Dogs Trust Kenilworth is caring for puppy abandoned at Warwick Racecourse

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is caring for what they believe to be a 13-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy who was found straying by passers-by late at night on Warwick Racecourse.

The puppy, which they have named Warwick, was discovered by a member of the public after they saw him running around on the racecourse.

Despite his ordeal, Warwick was not injured or visibly distressed.

Warwick was found straying on Warwick Racecourse. Picture supplied.

After waiting the mandatory seven days to see if owners come forward, Warwick is now under the care of the Honiley-based rehoming centre and the team are confident he’ll soon be on his way to a forever home.

Emma-Jane Thomas, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We look after hundreds of dogs every year but it still shocks us to think that someone could abandon a puppy like this.

"If someone needs to give up their dog for whatever reason we would always encourage them to come in to the centre to talk this through with our staff.

"By handing them over in this way, we are able to know a little more about the dog’s history, exactly how old they are or what sort of socialisation and training they have had.

Warwick is receiving lots of fuss and attention at Dogs Trust Kenilworth. He is pictured here with canine carer Danielle Scott. Picture supplied.

"That all helps us to find them the best home.”

Like any typical puppy, Warwick is enjoying lots of fuss, cuddles and playtime with canine carers before he trots off to a forever home of his own.

Emma added: “As a young puppy Warwick is certainly keeping us on our toes.

"He will need a lot of attention and someone who can continue with his training and socialisation to set him up for success in his new home.”

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

