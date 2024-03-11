Dogs Trust Kenilworth issues advice ahead of Dog Theft Awareness Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Kenilworth branch of the major dog welfare charity Dogs Trust is giving guidance to owners in a bid to prevent much loved pets from being separated from their families.
This Thursday (March 14) is Dogs Theft Awareness Day and, according to a recent report by insurance company Direct Line, 2,290 dogs were stolen across the UK in 2023 – a six per cent increase on 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, despite the very distressing nature of having a dog stolen, pet theft is not a specific crime.
Currently, the crime of stealing a dog is treated in the same way as the theft of household items such as phones and bikes, without considering the huge emotional impact losing a pet has on families and individuals.
For many years, Dogs Trust has called for harsher penalties to deter those who profit from the theft of dogs.
Earlier this year, a Private Members Bill, that has cross-party support received its second reading in the Houses of Parliament.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If successful, this would lead to pet theft becoming a specific offence.
Maria Murray, Associate Director Prevention and Community Engagement at Dogs Trust says:
“Having your beloved pet stolen is an extremely stressful, often heart-breaking experience. For many owners, pets are members of the family, and being separated from them, without knowing where they are, is devastating.
“It’s disappointing to hear that pet theft is on the rise, but by following a few simple tips, you can reduce the chances of this despicable crime happening to you. Never leave your dog unattended, especially in a public area, and if you are walking them off lead, always keep them in sight. You should also be careful with what details you share online about your canine companions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Not only is it a legal requirement for your dog to be microchipped and to wear an ID tag while out in public, but these two simple steps will also help to get your dog home to you as quickly as possible if the worst does happen.”
For more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/outdoors/dog-theft-advice