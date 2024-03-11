Rugby event for Leamington man who has lost his arm in horrific motorcycle crash

Daniel Fraser

A Leamington rugby club will host a fundraising event centred around the sport to support a man from the town who lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle crash.

Daniel Fraser suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle in August last year.

Since then, the rugby community including the England team, has rallied round to support him.

The Scrum4Dan event will take place at Old Leamingtonian’s Rugby Club on April 27.

The event, which will take place at the club in Bericote Road, Blackdown, from noon to late, will include a 10s tournament, live music, children’s entertainment, street food, a raffle and and auction.

Shortly after the accident, Daniel’s friends launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, which has raised more than £50,000 but the aim is to raise more than £100,000 to provide him with a custom-made prosthetic arm.

Throughout Daniel's recovery journey, he has received support and messages from the England rugby team which was recorded and sent by prop forward Joe Marler via video message during the recent Rugby World Cup 2023, as well as visitors and support from professional rugby players including lock Joe Launchbury.

Click on these links for the event’s Eventbrite page , Facebook page, and Instagram page.