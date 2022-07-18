Donation to Leamington Polish Centre's aid effort has saved the eye sight of a young victim of the war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian boy, who was losing his eyesight and was given funds recently by The Leamington Polish Centre to pay for essential eye surgery, has said the operation has been a complete success and his vision is now fully restored.

Ignat, a teenager originally from Slowiansk in the Donbas region, was forced to move away with his family to live in Shepetivka in a house with no bath or shower.

Using the facilities at a nearby church, Ignat came to the attention of Sister Marlena, who is a contact for the Polish Centre.

14-year-old Ukrainian refugee Ignat has undergone sucessful eye surgery to save his sight thanks to a donation made to the Leamington Polish Centre's aid effort. Picture submitted.

She told the centre how Ignat needed the surgery as his vision was declining rapidly.

The money was donated to The Polish Centre by Leamington resident Ram Prinjah who has held an allotment in St Mary’s Allotments since 1993.

He was helped by members of the St Mary’s Allotment’s Association in raising £700 from the sale of plants, which was given to the Leamington Polish Centre’s ongoing appeal to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Ram said: “It was very nice to be told that some of the money has been used for this.

“That’s what I wanted, to help somebody.”

Children in Ukraine have created artwork which has been sent to The Polish Centre to thank everyone involved in the donation.

Some have done paintings of Leamington Town Hall.

Since the Centre started its appeal for humanitarian items and donations to help those suffering form the war in Ukraine, it has shipped over 168 tons of aid.

Humanitarian relief supplied by The Leamington Polish Centre arrives in Poland for shipment into Ukraine. Picture siubmitted.

The appeal started shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Funds have also been raised to pay for much needed ambulances to be sent to Ukraine.

Two ambulances have already been purchased.

There is an online fundraising page to buy ambulances.

It can be visited here https://bit.ly/39cVI63