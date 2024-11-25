Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help families in need

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Margaret Lowndes was admitted to the Warwick Myton Hospice in April, after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Her daughter, Alison, has praised the hospice and its staff for the care Margaret received in the final weeks of her life before she died in May.

Alison said: “Having a bed available at Myton was such a big relief. I’m not medically trained but was becoming her carer and ultimately, I knew we wouldn’t have long left with mum so I wanted to become her daughter again, and Myton gave me that.”

“The nursing staff are all angels.

"Everything felt natural and organic, and nothing was too much trouble. The family all came to see her, even our dog, Teddi, who was her little companion.

“Every family deserves the chance for their loved ones to be supported in a peaceful and calm environment like Myton, dying with dignity and control.”

The Tree of Light in Leamington in 2022.

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight