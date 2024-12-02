Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help people in need

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2023, Sim Briggs was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and has accessed a variety of services from The Myton Hospices ever since.

After a few conversations with Jill, her carer wellbeing nurse, Sim accessed Myton’s complementary therapy, had counselling sessions and attended exercise groups led by the physiotherapy team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew about Myton long before my diagnosis, but I was taken by surprise with everything they had to offer. I was looking at what support groups were available to me after my diagnosis and discovered the monthly secondary cancer meetings held at Coventry Myton Hospice.

Picture supplied.

"I was dubious to attend, as the word ‘hospice’ really scared me, but I’m so glad I plucked up the courage.

"The group is so supportive and talking to likeminded individuals going through something similar is invaluable.

"It’s the shared experience that makes me feel less lonely with what I’m going through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2022. Picture supplied.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight