Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help people in need

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Robert Mitchell, known as Bob to his loved ones, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in March 2022 after experiencing a variety of symptoms.

He was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospices’ Inpatient Unit for pain management in October 2023 for five weeks.

Caterina, Bob’s wife, said: “I worried about Bob, of course, but not about his care for the first time since his diagnosis.

Caterina and Bob. Picture supplied.

“I could relax knowing Myton were doing everything they could for him.

“I think it got to the point where Bob didn’t want to come home.”

Bob sadly died in February 2024, just two years after receiving his MND diagnosis.

Caterina added: "Myton allowed Bob to be as comfortable and pain free as possible, which is the most important thing.

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2022.

"They weren’t just there for Bob, but me as well.

"My mental health and how I am coping is as important to Myton as Bob’s care, which means everything.”

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight