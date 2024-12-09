Leamington and Warwick charity raises over £22,000 to bring people out of the cold this winter

Leamington and Warwick charity Helping Hands has been bowled over by the overwhelming level of support for its matched-giving festive campaign - Warm Up with a Hand Up this Christmas.

Closing at noon last Tuesday (December 10), the campaign raised more than £22,000 for its core services aimed at bringing more people out of the cold over the winter months.

Helping Hands supports those struggling with the causes and effects of homelessness and trauma by extending compassionate and practical support to vulnerable members of the local community, including those impacted by homelessness, addiction and domestic abuse, through a range of services including soup kitchens, support groups, counselling and practical projects designed to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions.

Fundraising co-ordinator Jacqui Grove said: ““We are so grateful to everyone who has donated and pushed us over our campaign target of

A poster for the campaign.

£20,000.

“Being able to double their donation, thanks to the support of our leadership pledgers, Aubrey Allen, The Deeley Group, Simpson’s Financial, the Dougall Group and ShareGift, has made all the difference to getting over the line.”

A campaign target of £20,000 felt like a challenging goal for Helping Hands.

Cost-of-living pressures are still being felt by many and the charity knew it would need to lean on the generosity of loyal supporters, as well as appeal to new donors.

Trustee Julie Day said: “It was all about showing people that by doubling their donations, we could double the impact of what we do - from welcoming more people into our breakfast and soup kitchen services, to offering further support from our dedicated staff and charity partners in Leamington and Warwick.

"With double the investment, we can give vulnerable individuals a safe, secure environment in which to build their confidence and skills.

"Crucially, we can continue to provide a much-needed ‘hand up’ into a kinder, brighter future.”

Whilst exceeding the campaign target amounts to an incredible show of support for those in the Helping Hands community, the charity says there is always more it can do.

Anyone who would still like to give, can go to the Christmas Challenge donation page here https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPTPzAAP or visit the charity’s website https://www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk/