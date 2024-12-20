Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help people in need

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Katie first discovered a lump in early 2022 and was sadly given her cervical cancer diagnosis in February 2022.

Having undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in January 2023, scans revealed a lump in her lung was cancerous and it had spread rapidly. The family were told the cancer was terminal and to start to prepare for the future.

Katie arrived at the Warwick Myton Hospice in April 2023 and died in June of that year aged just 37.

Tom and Katie. Picture supplied.

Tom Cronin, Katie’s husband, said: “It’s very difficult to put into words but our experience was unbelievable.

"The consistency of the care and how well both Katie and our family were treated was impressive.

"Of course the care we received is the main aspect of hospice care, but the little things meant so much more to us.

"It felt like nothing was too hard or inconvenient.

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2022. Picture supplied.

"We had takeaway nights, parties, and friends and family were surrounding us constantly.

"We never felt like we had to ask for anything, it was almost encouraged for us to do these things as nothing was too difficult.

“We also had a supportive wheelchair for Katie to use and were encouraged to do anything we wanted. We took this literally and with Myton’s help, we were able to go to a local pub a couple of times as a big family.

"We also went for a walk at a nearby park and we even wheeled her down to watch one of our sons play football for the last time.

“Yes, the medical side was exceptional, but it’s these really little things that I will remember forever.

In these situations, and the one we found ourselves in, nothing you can do can ever make it better and the best outcome is to never need Myton.

But Myton truly is the best place to be for everyone and I can’t imagine anywhere else doing a better job.

The incredible doctors, nurses, volunteers and everyone involved took some of the pressure off. They underestimate the importance and significance they have on everyone who walks through the doors.

"The impact they had on me, my sons and the rest of our family is a legacy I’ll carry with me forever.”

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight