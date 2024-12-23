Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help people in need

Milly and her Daughters. Picture supplied.

Donations to the Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Milly was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in August 2023, aged just 37.

With her only symptom being severe, immeasurable pain, scans and tests confirmed the cancer and revealed it had already spread to her ovaries and liver.

Speaking around that time, Milly said: “I was offered one last round of treatment, but without any guarantee it would help.

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2022. Picture supplied.

"We decided that focusing on my quality of life would be better.

"I have two young children -Jasmine, who is six, and Jada who’s four - and I wanted to make the most of the time I have left.”

Milly was admitted to the Coventry Myton Hospice in October 2023.

She added: “I was nervous when I first heard about Myton, thinking it was a one-way ticket.

"But from the moment I arrived, I felt so much better and I’ve never been happier in a clinical environment.

"It’s so peaceful, and all the staff are wonderful.

"The doctors, nurses and volunteers have taken the time to listen to me and my loved ones.

"They are so patient with us all and have held my hand through everything.”

During her time at the Inpatient Unit, Myton Nurse, Lauren, arranged for a tattoo artist to visit Milly.

A lifelong wish for Milly has always been to get a tattoo and thinking of her daughters, Milly finally decided to get a tattoo of the flowers they are named after.

Milly also created memory boxes for her children with the help of Calley, the hospice’s activities co-ordinator.

She said: “So far, the boxes have a photo of me and part of the tattoo stencil, so Jasmine and Jada always know they’re with me.

"Having something like this available at Myton is incredible and really shows the depth of palliative care – they’re willing to help in any way they can.”

Reflecting on her time at Myton, Milly said: “Everyone and everything about Myton is magical.

"It’s the little things that mean the most.

"Like the memory boxes and having the children’s toys in the common area so Jasmine and Jada can play.

"The nurses greet them like they’re family and love having them around.

“In my situation, I can’t cry and wallow in self-pity.

"I did try for a few days but it was exhausting.

"With Jasmine and Jada to think about, I have to stay positive and make the most of every moment we have together.”

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight