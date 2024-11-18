Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help to support people in times of need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

Hazel and George, aged 76 and 87 respectively, first met in the 1980s and have been happily married since 1996. Hazel has a chronic lung condition called Bronchiectasis and George was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2019, but both have found care, support and fun at The Myton Hospices.

Hazel started her journey with Myton as a Patient & Carer Wellbeing patient through the Take a Breath sessions which helped her understand her symptoms and avoid hospital admissions.

George joined Hazel in attending the Patient & Carers sessions but soon after, George received his bladder cancer diagnosis. The couple attend our Rugby Myton Support Hub for a variety of activities and support.

They participate in Coffee Connexion and Time for Me sessions, where they connect with others and engage in arts and crafts. Despite physical limitations, the couple value the experience, finding joy in the creative process and the social interactions.

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight