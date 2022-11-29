Adrian’s daughter Jo has said she and her family “can never thank The Myton Hospices enough for what it did for them”

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Adrian and their families.

He had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer at the end of November 2021 which seemed especially cruel as he had just started to live his life again after caring for his wife who had Alzheimer’s for ten years.

Advertisement

He was cared for at the Myton Hospice in Warwick before he died there in February this year.

Adrian and his daughters Jo and Rochelle.

Advertisement

His daughter Jo said: “Dad couldn’t take any more and had given up.

"The transformation when he arrived at Myton was unbelievable, he was still very poorly but the team of doctors and nurses quickly managed to get his pain under control, he was able to eat and he was my dad again.

Advertisement

"We gained so much comfort knowing the staff cared so deeply.

"We can never thank Myton enough for all they did for dad and for us as a family.”

Advertisement

The Leamington Tree of Light.

Advertisement

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate a Leamington or Whitnash tree light to a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 4th January 2023.

Alternatively you can find out more and donate online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

Advertisement