Donations to the Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light will help Myton Hospices' patients like Sylvia and their families

Sylvia’s son has said his mother “could not have been better cared for” by the Myton at Home team in her final days.

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Sylvia Willoughby and their families.

Sylvia was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May 2021, in that time she faced the challenge head on and underwent two chemotherapy courses.

This year, she was referred to the Myton at Home team from which she received regular care before she passed away in April.

Sylvia Willoughby. Picture supplied.

Gary, Sylvia’s son, said: “Myton at Home allowed mum to have her last wish, to be surrounded by her loved ones, in her own home, with dignity and to know that she was very much loved.”

The Trees of Light Campaign will be officially launched with the switch-ons of the giant trees outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash and Leamington Town Hall this coming weekend.

For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3

The Tree of Light in Leamington last year.

To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5

Additional coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall, Pump Rooms, Blenz café and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash.