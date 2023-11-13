Register
BREAKING

Kenilworth Scout group's Christmas card delivery service returns

A Scouts group in Kenilworth will once again be hosting a Christmas card delivery service.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group will run the service in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow.

Read More
Property Focus: Former Warwick pub that was turned into a home is now up for sa...

Collections are due to start late November at; Kenilworth Books, GDT Automobiles, Steve Crowe Butchers, Farthing Gallery and Tearoom, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, All Saints Church, Leek Wootton and village clubs in Stoneleigh and Ashow. The last collection from these points will be December 15.

The 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group will run Christmas card service in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow. Photo suppliedThe 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group will run Christmas card service in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow. Photo supplied
The 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group will run Christmas card service in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The service will return to Talisman Square on December 2, 9 and 16 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

It costs 40p per card and delivery is from December 17.

A spokesperson from the 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group said: “We are very appreciative of the support and encouragement of Kenilworth Town Council and of the collection points, and of our many supporters in the town.

"The collection points will not have change available – excess payments are treated as donations – thank you for your understanding.”