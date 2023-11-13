Kenilworth Scout group's Christmas card delivery service returns
The 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group will run the service in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow.
Collections are due to start late November at; Kenilworth Books, GDT Automobiles, Steve Crowe Butchers, Farthing Gallery and Tearoom, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, All Saints Church, Leek Wootton and village clubs in Stoneleigh and Ashow. The last collection from these points will be December 15.
The service will return to Talisman Square on December 2, 9 and 16 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
It costs 40p per card and delivery is from December 17.
A spokesperson from the 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout group said: “We are very appreciative of the support and encouragement of Kenilworth Town Council and of the collection points, and of our many supporters in the town.
"The collection points will not have change available – excess payments are treated as donations – thank you for your understanding.”