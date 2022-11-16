Brenda, who has terminal stage IV ovarian cancer, has described going to the Warwick hospice for symptom control as “the beginning of a road forward”.

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Brenda and their families.

Brenda, 79, enjoyed walking weekly with several groups, travelling worldwide and enjoying all sorts of activities with the Kenilworth Twinning Association.

But she was she has been diagnosed with terminal stage IV ovarian cancer and had to be persuaded by Warwick Hospital’s palliative nursing team to go to the Warwick Myton Hospice for for symptom control.

Brenda at the Myton Hospice in Warwick. Picture supplied.

The thought of going to a hospice really scared her but she has since described her time at Myton as “the beginning of a road forward” for which “she will always be so grateful”.

The Trees of Light Campaign was launched with the switch-on of the giant tree in Leamington outside the town hall last week.

People can make a donation and dedicate a light on the Leamington or the tree outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash which will be switched on on Sunday December 4.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall.

To donate to the Trees of Light campaign and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by January 4 2023.