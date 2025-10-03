Donkeys join launch of Warwick museum's exhibition commemorating animals in military operations

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy, with one of the donkeys. Photo by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Donkeys joined the launch of a new exhibition at a museum in Warwick which commemorates the efforts of animals in military operations.

The launch event was held at The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars on October 2 ahead of the opening of ‘Brave Tails: Animals who Served’ exhibition on October 3.

Donkeys Pooka and Donald were introduced to Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, who visited the exhibition and saw the Richmond Purple Poppies – a cascade of crafted purple poppies commemorating animals that have served in theatres of war past and in more recent times – that have been gifted to the Donkey Breed Society’s Northern Region.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy at the cascading display of the Richmond Purple Poppies at the museum. Photo by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars

During the day, visitors participated in craft workshops, creating scenes of animals going to war, in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry, through collage.

Stories of the animals and birds that have shouldered the duty of transportation, communications and as heroes in specialist operations on the battlefield were also shared.

The theme was further explored by the organiser of The Poppies’ Tour, Sarah Booth, in the evening – one of a series of talks given on different subjects, each month by the museum.

Andy Milton, curator at The Museum, said: “As our museum is based on cavalry heritage with an overall theme from ‘Horses to Tanks’, the Donkey Breed Society’s fantastic display is incredibly appropriate.

Cadets meeting the donkeys. Photo supplied by The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars.

"The exhibition highlights the importance of animals in war and their contribution that was carried out in some of the most appalling conditions.

"We had a marvellous turnout from the local community, including Army and Sea Cadets, who supported the evening’s crafting activities. A huge thank you to everyone that joined us.”

Anna Turner, regional delegate for the western region of the Donkey Breed Society said: “It is so exciting to be supporting the museum and welcoming The Richmond Purple Poppies to Warwick.

“The crafting of the poppies is exquisite and Donald and Pooka were beautifully behaved.”

Pooka is the size of a small horse – a special breed, known as a Poitou originating in France. These donkeys almost died out following the Second World and due to the use of motorised vehicles.

Pooka’s owner, Emma from Stratford, is a member of the Donkey Breed Society.

‘Brave Tails: Animals Who Served’ will be on display at The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars until November 30, featuring The Richmond Purple Poppies.

Pooka and Donald are also due to attend The Lord Leycester at Warwick’s Victorian Evening on November 27.