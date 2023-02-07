“Don’t let time pass you by” : Leamington woman reveals the secret to living a long life on her 100th birthday

Edna Clay, a resident of Priors House care home marked the impressive milestone on January 29

A Leamington woman has revealed the secret to her having lived a long life on her 100th birthday.

Edna Clay, a resident of Priors House celebrated the impressive milestone with family, fellow residents and staff at the care home on January 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revealing her secret to a long and happy life, Edna, who is well known at the home for her strong relationship with her family and sense of humour, said: “Don’t let time pass you by, make the most of it all.”

Edna Clay celebrates her 100th birthday with her family at Priors House in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The Priors House team went above and beyond to ensure Edna enjoyed a celebration to remember.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: "Edna has been living at Priors House for almost a year now, and the home simply wouldn’t be the same without her.