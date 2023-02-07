Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

“Don’t let time pass you by” : Leamington woman reveals the secret to living a long life on her 100th birthday

Edna Clay, a resident of Priors House care home marked the impressive milestone on January 29

By Oliver Williams
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:58am

A Leamington woman has revealed the secret to her having lived a long life on her 100th birthday.

Edna Clay, a resident of Priors House celebrated the impressive milestone with family, fellow residents and staff at the care home on January 29.

Revealing her secret to a long and happy life, Edna, who is well known at the home for her strong relationship with her family and sense of humour, said: “Don’t let time pass you by, make the most of it all.”

Most Popular
Edna Clay celebrates her 100th birthday with her family at Priors House in Leamington. Picture supplied.
Read More
Leamington and Warwick singers invited to turn folk songs into hymns at Coventr...

The Priors House team went above and beyond to ensure Edna enjoyed a celebration to remember.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: "Edna has been living at Priors House for almost a year now, and the home simply wouldn’t be the same without her.

"Edna’s positive outlook on life is inspiring and we could all learn a thing or two.”

Leamington